Four late strikes closed out a tight win for the Essex High School (EHS) bowling team Feb. 15 as the Hornets knocked off South Burlington High by just six pins in the final game.
In the four-team match held at Spare Time Colchester, EHS bowlers combined for an 826 in the first standard-scoring game before posting an 884 in game two. Essex’s Logan Morrisette tallied the team’s best individual score of the day with a 194 in the opening game, and he then followed that up with a 185 in game two. Senior Benjamin Sprenger had the second-best total with a 163/186 split, and junior Griffin Pine bowled a 178 in game one before tossing a 185 in game two.
EHS senior James Giannelli threw a 189/145 while classmate and brother Cory Giannelli posted a 125/183. Their sister Darby, also a senior, bowled a 104 in game one before chalking up a 116 in game two. Junior Kaila Menard rolled a 155 and a 142 while classmate Kiera Marcotte had a split of 95/133.
The 1,710 registered total gave the Hornets the No. 3 seed in the baker portion of the day and pitted them against second-seeded Burlington High.
Essex dispatched of the Seahorses in the semifinals with back-to-back victories--winning 165-145 and then 172-152. EHS, which entered the day ranked fifth in the state’s playoff standings, then went up against top-seeded South Burlington High, which entered the day ranked second for postseason purposes.
After winning the first game of the championship round by a margin of 197-188, the Hornets found themselves needing some clutch performances late in the second game. Essex pulled through with four big strikes to edge the Wolves 175-169.
“We’ve been taking second place in a lot of these matches,” said EHS co-head coach Justin Norris. “So it was really motivating and very influential for the kids to end on a high note going into the playoffs.”
“A lot of the kids are hitting their potential right now--which is really nice,” commented co-head coach Tom Preska. “We had some kids really hitting where they needed to be today--not shooting for the stars but doing what they needed to do to get the job done. We had a really solid team this season; they’re great kids, and it was a nice year.”
Sprenger, Cory Giannelli, and Morrissette were among the top-32 bowlers from Vermont and qualified for the individual state championships set to take place in Rutland on Feb. 22.
“We’re just proud of the kids that have come a long,” added Norris. “They’ve all shown growth and improvement throughout the year.”