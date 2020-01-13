Bowling
EHS Bowling traveled to Barre on Saturday (Jan. 11) to compete against South Burlington, Enosburg, and Hartford high schools. The Hornets would finish second overall for the match.
Essex took the second seed in the baker portion of the day with its individual results. Against third-seeded Enosburg, the Hornets won 2-0. EHS then lost 216-145 to top-seeded South Burlington in the first game of the finals. The second game was a closer contest with the teams registering 5-straight strikes at one point. South Burlington would be victorious, however--edging Essex 215-211.
Wrestling
Essex High Wrestling competed in the Cumberland Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 11)--a 19-team meet hosted by Cumberland High School in Rhode Island. The Hornets would finish the day tied for sixth as a team.
Boys’ Basketball
The Essex boys’ basketball team lost a pair of games last week, first falling 68-41 to Rice Memorial on Jan. 7 before getting defeated 62-47 at St. Johnsbury on Jan. 10. The Hornets’ matchup at Union 32--scheduled for Jan. 16--was moved to a 1:30 p.m. start on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Girls’ Basketball
Essex Girls’ Basketball defeated South Burlington on Jan. 6 by a tally of 65-35 before getting a six-day break from games. The Hornets returned to action Jan. 13 with a home game against Union 32--downing the Raiders 57-36 for their fifth-straight win.
Boys’ Ice Hockey
After its Jan. 8 win over Champlain Valley, the Essex boys’ ice hockey team went north to continue its rivalry with BFA-St. Albans. Over the last four years, EHS was just 2-6-1 against the Bobwhites including a loss in the 2016 state championship game.
Essex took the first of its two meetings with BFA this season, however, as the Hornets won 2-0 on Saturday (Jan. 11). Both of the visitors’ goals came in the first period while on the power play after the Bobwhites were called for a 5-minute major.
EHS junior Maxwell Line assisted classmate Owen Young for the opening score of the game before junior William Couture assisted sophomore Tobey Cram for an insurance tally.
Senior Paul Gordon made 27 saves in net for the Hornets.
Girls’ Ice Hockey
The Essex High girls’ ice hockey squad responded to its close Jan. 8 loss to Burlington/Colchester by defeating Champlain Valley Union (CVU) 5-0 on Saturday (Jan. 11).
After a scoreless first period, the Hornets beat the CVU netminder twice in 10 seconds of action to go up 2-0 with just a couple minutes to go in the second. Senior Grace Wiggett assisted junior Hannah Himes for the first goal before they both helped set up junior Abigail Robbins.
Himes, Robbins, and Wiggett each scored in the third frame for good measure with Robbins and Himes both assisting on Wiggett’s score. Freshman Celia Wiegand registered a helper on Robbins’ second goal of the evening.
EHS junior goalie Sophia Forcier made five saves in the shutout.
Gymnastics
Essex Gymnastics continues to roll and finished the first half of its season on Jan. 8--defeating Middlebury 129.5-98.3 to remain undefeated.
Ella Lesny carried on with her outstanding senior campaign by winning the all-around once again with a mark of 33.55. She was the top athlete in the vault (8.7), balance beam (9.05), and the floor routine (8.4). Lesny placed second in the uneven bars (7.4)--being just fractions of a point behind classmate Livia Ball who won the event with a 7.7.
Ball tied for second in the beam with a score of 8.5; that helped her also take second in the all-around with a mark of 31.9. EHS junior Gabriella Schmida tied Ball in the balance beam while senior Claire Emery was second in the floor routine with an 8.0. Junior Abigail Brooks placed third in the all-around by totaling 31.1 points on the night.