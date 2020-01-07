EHS Athletics roundup

Girls’ hockey
After falling 2-0 to BFA-St. Albans on Dec. 28, the Essex girls’ hockey team bounced back to top Woodstock 6-4 on Saturday (Jan. 4). The Hornets lost their first two games of the year but have since won three of their last four to currently sit at 3-3 on the season.
In the victory at Woodstock, Essex junior Abigail Robbins had three goals and three assists--nearly registering a natural hat trick. Classmate Hannah Himes had a goal and three assists while senior Grace Wiggett notched a score and a pair of helpers.
The Hornets took a lead about 7 minutes into the game when Celia Wegand scored on the power play--being assisted by Robbins and senior Kaylee Moody. The 1-0 upper hand lasted until Himes found the back of the cage with 15:45 left on the clock in the second period.
The Wasps cut it back to a one-goal deficit, however, when they took advantage of a power play just 2 minutes later. Essex would answer right away when Himes and Robbins set up Wiggett, but Woodstock closed out the frame with two of their own to bring a 3-3 tie into the third period.
28 seconds after play resumed, Robbins took a pass from Himes and sent it home for her first of the night. The junior duo connected once again midway through the stanza for what proved to be the game-winning goal. The Wasps capitalized on another power play shortly after--only to see Essex respond 38 seconds later with Himes finishing off a pass from Wiggett.
Wrestling
The Essex wrestling team had a tough go on Saturday (Jan. 4) at Minnechaug Regional High School’s Falcon Duels. The Hornets started the day on the right foot--registering a pair of wins in the pool matches as they defeated Taconic High (Mass.) 61-18 and then Shawsheen Valley Tech (Mass.) 43-32.
Essex was downed in the semifinals, however, as the Hornets fell 48-27 to West Springfield (Mass.). In the third-place match, Essex then lost 39-30 to Minnechaug.
Nordic skiing
The Essex High nordic skiing teams went to Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center on Saturday (Jan. 4) and participated in a fun, mixed gender and mixed technique set of relays for which there were no individual results.
The Hornets now prepare for this week’s 3-part race series, the Tour de Chittenden. That starts on Thursday (Jan. 9) with the skate prologue, continues on Saturday (Jan. 11) with the distance classic, and ends Monday (Jan. 13) with the uphill climb.
Boys’ ice hockey
Coming off its first loss of the year in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rice Memorial on Dec. 28, the Essex High boys’ ice hockey team played to a 1-1 tie against Potsdam (N.Y.) on Friday (Jan. 3).
Potsdam went on top late in the first period as the hosts scored with 1:18 left in the stanza. That 1-0 lead lasted until there was 3:42 left in the second which is when Hornet junior Joseph Maher sent home the equalizer. He was assisted by classmates Charles Wiegand IV and Ryan Clark.
That would be the final score of the evening, however, as Essex senior goaltender Paul Gordon and his Potsdam counterpart kept the puck out of the net the rest of the way.
The Hornets had a huge upper hand in shots taken with Essex notching 41 to Potsdam’s 20.