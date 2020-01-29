The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame (VSHOF) held a press conference Jan. 29 to announce its newest members with a pair of Essex superstars being included in the Class of ’20.
Essex High School (EHS) alumnae Sarah Schreib and Libby Smith will formally be inducted as part of the Hall’s eighth class during a ceremony in South Burlington on April 25.
Schreib was a standout basketball player for Essex High while Smith excelled in basketball, golf, and soccer at EHS. They both then went on to have illustrious collegiate careers as well. The duo were two of the 10 selections made for this year and help bring the VSHOF’s membership to a total of 97.
The 2020 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration Presented by Meyers Waste will be held at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel. Additional ticket information, including how to purchase, will soon be available at vermontsportshall.com.
Schreib, of East Fairfield, graduated from EHS as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,663 points. She helped the Hornets claim the 1990 DI state championship as a sophomore before going back to the title game with Essex in 1992. In ’92, as a senior, she was selected as the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
Schreib would go on to play at the Division I level in college as a member of the James Madison University squad. After redshirting her freshman year, she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Year in 1994. Schrieb then picked up all-conference honors the next three seasons before graduating as the school’s career leader in rebounds (851) and in sixth place on the program’s all-time scoring list (1,380).
“It feels amazing and humbling,” Schreib said after the announcement, “and shocking, honestly. Probably the biggest, overriding feeling is shock. It's not something you ever think about. I mean--I know I ‘accomplished’ all these things, but that was just me doing what I loved and just playing. I got to go out and play basketball, have fun, and hang out with people that I like to hang out with and work towards one common goal.”
Asked if there was one or two people who made the biggest impact on her career and contributed the most to her success, the name Jean Robinson couldn’t have come out of Schreib’s mouth faster.
She was an amazing coach,” Schreib said about Robinson--who was inducted into the VSHOF in 2013. “She never lost her passion for the game, and I think that translated to me. Just her absolute love of basketball and everything about basketball--not just the players, but the intricacies of it, the plays, how you run, where this person goes, what other teams are doing.”
Smith, of Essex, had terrific high school and college careers before taking her talents to the professional level. She was a four-year starter at Essex High--helping the Hornets go 93-3 and winning four Vermont state titles during that time. She tallied 1,106 points for EHS and was named the 1998 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year. In addition to also being an all-state soccer player, Smith won the girls’ golf state championship twice and the New England championship once.
Smith then went to the University of Vermont to play both basketball and golf for the Catamounts. She was a four-year starting guard on the court and led UVM to a pair of regular season conference titles, an America East championship, an NCAA tournament appearance, and a trip to the WNIT quarterfinals. In 1999, Smith was tabbed the America East Rookie of the Year, and she was then named to the league’s all-conference first team as a senior. She finished her collegiate tenure as the only UVM player to ever notch at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 400 assists.
Smith had a stellar career for UVM on the course as well--being named a captain for the men’s team at one point while being the only woman in the country to be playing men’s DI golf. She would later win five-straight Vermont Amateur Women’s Golf championships from 1999-2003 and won her tour card to play professionally on the LPGA.
Smith, who was inducted to the UVM Hall of Fame in 2012, is currently a golf pro in Jupiter, Fla. and could not make the VSHOF announcement.