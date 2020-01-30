A local athlete has made the choice as to where he wants his playing career to continue when he moves to the collegiate ranks next year.
Cory Giannelli, a senior baseball player for Essex High School (EHS), put the pen to the paper Jan. 28 as he inked his celebratory signing letter for Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
“I've always wanted to go as far as I can in baseball, and college baseball is the next progressional step for me,” Giannelli said. “It's just such an honor that I'm going to be able to go and play in college and really be able to achieve that dream that I've had--getting as far as I can in baseball and having fun while doing it.”
Giannelli--who’s a left-handed pitcher, first baseman, and outfielder--is set to play for Cougar head coach Billy Cather. The Essex ball player first visited Clark on his own last winter to tour the campus at the suggestion of his mother; after going back to Worcester in the summer and participating in a camp being held at CU, Giannelli landed on Cather’s radar. Once the two started talking, Giannelli found himself highly interested in playing for Clark.
“I was really influenced by the fact that Coach Cather is someone that I've really become impressed with,” he said, “and I really liked what he's done with the program. Also, combining that with the academic portion--of course--I felt like that was just the best fit out of all my options.”
Those options weren’t limited as Giannelli was being recruited by other schools while he was considering even more on his own. He was able to look beyond baseball and come to a well-rounded decision which took many factors into account.
“Clark really stood out,” he continued. “It’s just the one that--both academically and athletically--was going to fit really well with me. I knew if I went to Clark, I was going to get an opportunity to go out and play; I wasn't going to have that dream of playing baseball just end with me sitting on the bench. And I knew that, academically, it was going to be able to support what I wanted to do as well… it can really help me strive to become a better person--academically and athletically.”
Chris Richard, who was the Essex head coach for Giannelli’s first three years of high school, was not at all surprised upon learning that one of his players was going to the next level.
“When he came into the program his freshman year, there was just something about him,” Richard said. “Demeanor wise, he always works hard, and that reward for him is being able to have the success that he's had. From his sophomore year out, we started seeing that he was going to be playing college baseball; we knew it was going to be there, but it was just a matter of where.”
Giannelli credited Richard greatly for getting his skill set to the point where he could make the jump to the collegiate game. However, the former coach wasn’t the only person who his success was attributed to.
“I also have to give a lot of credit to my parents for helping me get into baseball--and also to stay in baseball and not let something drive me out of it,” Giannelli commented. “It's really helped influence me to enjoy the game and get me to the point where: I can see that baseball is something I enjoy and want to continue on with in the future.”
Giannelli signed his celebratory letter while being surrounded by school staff, friends, and family--including one of his biggest fans.
“I don't even know what to say,” said his mother, Doreen, after giving a big hug and posing for a photo. “He works really, really hard, and I'm just thrilled for him. He found a perfect fit.”
Clark is an NCAA Division III institution and a member of the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. The Cougars were the league’s regular season co-champions in 2018.