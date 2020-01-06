In its first game of the new year, the Essex High School (EHS) boys’ basketball team hit enough free throws down the stretch to defeat North Country Union High School 63-55 on Friday (Jan. 3).
The Hornets jumped out to an early lead and went ahead 18-11 by the end of the first quarter. The hosting team pushed its advantage to a 27-16 tally by the halftime break, but North Country came out of the locker room and kept things close by cutting it to a 3-point difference.
EHS responded and went into the fourth frame with a 42-34 upper hand, and the Hornets then maintained a comfortable lead through the final quarter as they improved to 5-3 on the year.
“It was a tough game,” said Essex head coach Jesse Coutrayer. “[North Country’s] scrappy… they play hard, they execute well, and they put a lot of pressure on you. It wasn't our best effort, but we got the job done and we got out with a win. That's all we can ask for, really.”
Junior Aiden Paquette topped the ESH stat sheet with 18 points as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.
“That's the type of player he is: when he's on, he can hit it,” Coutrayer said about his guard. “He's a heck of a shooter. He had a great game, and he executed his game plan. We want to get him as many shots as we can, and tonight he took advantage.”
Senior Parker Whitney followed with 11 points while senior forwards Anthony Decarvalho and Mitchell Moffatt narrowly missed double figures with 9 points apiece.
“We look to the bigs a lot,” added Coutrayer. “I think we could have looked a little more in the post tonight. It was a tough battle underneath, and the guys did their job. They don't always affect the game on the score sheet, but they get rebounds, they block shots, they do the little things--that dirty work underneath--and they did that tonight for sure.”
Coutrayer also made note of junior Tyler Shedd, junior Thomas Hoffman, and senior Moses Cleveland who pitched in for a well-rounded team effort in the absence of senior captain Burke Hoover.
“Burke is the best defensive player we have on the team, and him being out tonight affected us for sure. Shedd and Thomas really stepped up; Tyler was great tonight, and Thomas had some big buckets… those guys played their roles--Moses as well. Everybody who came in and got minutes that they don't normally get really helped us.”
Essex wasted little time in garnering a lead which it would not relinquish--taking a 15-7 upper hand early on. The Hornets then slowly pushed their advantage into double digits by the intermission.
North Country wouldn’t go away and scored the first 8 points of the third quarter--making it a 27-24 game. Paquette ended the Falcons’ run, however, as he sparked a 9-0 EHS run with a triple from the right edge of the arc. The junior then knocked down a jumper from the top of the key as the Hornets started to pull away.
Essex pushed it to a 54-38 score in the fourth, but North Country brought it back to a single-digit difference at the charity stripe with the Falcons benefitting from a lopsided number of fouls being called. The visitors had a chance at cutting their deficit to 6 with about 1:30 left to play--only to have an open layup failing to fall. The Hornets managed the clock well enough in the final minute, and they converted on their free throw attempts to close out the victory when North Country became desperate.
“I love the way we were composed,” Coutrayer commented. “We didn't play their game, and that's something we talk about every day: you have to be composed, you have to be smart. And I think [our] guys did that. We did let the officiating get to us a little bit, but in the end, we stepped up and we got the win, so I'm happy.”