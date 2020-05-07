Back into the swing of things: Golfers hit the links

Whether they shot the best round of their lives or lost every ball in their bag, people were thrilled to just have the chance of getting back on the golf course Thursday.
Area golfers wasted no time in taking advantage of Governor Phil Scott’s newest turn of the spigot which allowed outdoor recreation activities--including the Scotland product--to resume May 7. Locally, the Links at Lang Farm was swarming with those looking to scratch their itch and finally tee it up.
Asked how it felt to get back out after walking off the 18th green, Rosaire Lerose, of Winooski, said, “Sweet. [I played] better than I thought. A couple goofy holes, but probably a half a dozen pars; I can’t complain.”
While the Links at Lang Farm typically opens in mid-April, the course needed to wait a few more weeks to welcome its patrons. But it didn’t take long after Scott’s Wednesday morning press conference, where he announced that golf courses could open up, for tee times to start being reserved.
“The phone instantly started ringing,” said Brett Clace, director of operations at the Links, “and it didn’t stop to the point that we actually had to take it off the hook to get some work done to get ready for today. It was a good problem to have.”
Clace said that the course was only open from noon until dusk and had groups starting 15 minutes apart instead of the usual 10 minutes--following guidelines put out by the state. That led to far-less customers than usual, but it was still better than what they were able to provide 24 hours earlier.
“It's a little discouraging in the sense that we can't get as many golfers out as we normally would over the stretch of an entire day,” said Clace. “So it's a big hit for the bottom line, but it's also nice to be able to open. We're thankful.”
Nine-year-old Aiden, who lives a long par four from the Links, says he was disappointed upon initially learning that courses were going to be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and that he wouldn’t be able to test out the new clubs he got for Christmas. However, he was filled with joy while walking his dog past the course and seeing fellow golfers playing a round.
“I’m excited, because I've been just going to the middle school field and hitting balls,” he said. “It’s really nice.”
The Links are taking various precautions to keep golfers safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The golf shop is closed except for restroom use and the purchase of to-go food and beverages. Tee times need to be reserved and paid for over the phone, and golfers are asked to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their start time, unless they’re going to use the driving range.
Handheld items have been removed, including bunk rakers, ball washers, divot mix boxes, water jugs, trash cans, and scorecard boxes. Additionally, a device has been installed in each cup to prevent people from reaching in to retrieve their ball.
The E-Z Lyft contains a disk at the bottom of the flag stick and at the bottom of the cup, and it includes a hook a few inches off the ground. Once a golfer finishes the hole, they simply use the head of their putter -- or iron if they’re able to knock it home from off the green -- to slide the disk up and dispense their ball.
Clace says that the flag stick can be removed with the E-Z Lyft intact, and that it’s likely that the course will retain the devices throughout the future for golfers who wish to continue avoiding touching the pole.
The Links at Lang Farm considered the option of not allowing golfers to use carts, but Clace says that they have a good deal of elderly players who need that service. Unless the riders are from the same household, the course is allowing just one rider per cart and only two carts per group--even if it has four players. Carts are dropped off in a designated area and disinfected before rejoining the available fleet.
Clace also noted that all driving range balls and buckets have traditionally been sanitized--even before the pandemic and health and safety guidelines. He says they are cleaned with a bleach, water, and soap solution each time before being reintroduced to another customer.