MILTON -- The preseason is finally over for three Essex High School (EHS) varsity squads as they turned to interscholastic competition Tuesday.
The Hornet football team ran away with a 34-6 win at Milton while the EHS field hockey team tallied a 3-2 overtime win at Mount Mansfield. The Essex High girls’ soccer team suffered a close 2-1 defeat at Burlington in its season opener.
The only contest slated to be held at EHS Sept. 29 was the varsity boys’ volleyball match against Lyndon that was postponed due to rain, as volleyball is being played outdoors in Vermont this fall.
Football: Essex 34 -- Milton 6
It was an interesting experience for players and coaches, and an interesting sight for fans, as the sport is being played differently in Vermont this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, high school football is being facilitated in a 7-on-7 touch format with players wearing helmets, but not the rest of their pads. Additional rules are:
- There are no running plays. All plays must be forward passes or they result in the loss of down.
- Teams can choose to kick off to start each half and after scoring like normal, but it is purely to allow for skill development; the opposing team will automatically start its possession on its own 30-yard line regardless of where the kick lands.
- Teams can punt, but the opposing team cannot make a return. The ball is spotted where the return team catches the football or where it lands if untouched. Muffed catches that go forward will be spotted where they were touched.
- Field goals and extra points can be attempted, but the opposing team is not permitted to rush and defend them.
- Interceptions are live and play can continue, but fumbles are automatically dead balls.
- Quarterbacks have four seconds to release the ball. If it takes them longer, the play will continue but be brought back after to the spot of the snap, and the offense will be issued a loss of down.
- Ball carriers only need to be touched with one hand by the defense. Incidental contact is not considered an active touch that will result in the play being ended.
- The lineman group will play in the first and third quarters while the backs and receivers will play in the second and fourth.
How it happened
First Quarter: It might have been first-game jitters, or maybe players who don’t routinely catch the ball trying to reel it in, but it was likely the heavy rain that made for wet hands and tough footing which led to a slew of dropped passes early on for both sides.
Neither team could get much going through their first two possessions as they combined for three punts.
Milton got the first good chance of getting on the scoreboard after a long pass up the right side to senior Gavin Huntley put the Yellow Jackets in the red zone.
Second Quarter: After the teams flipped the field following Huntley’s reception, the hosts were unable to capitalize from five yards out and turned the ball over on downs. Essex responded by stringing together a long drive of its own, despite a few drops, and capped it with a nice, lofting throw to the back-left corner of the end zone.
EHS would build another time-eating drive late in the half to go on top 12-0, and an interception on the ensuing Milton possession in the final minute of the second quarter sent the game to the break with that score intact.
Third Quarter: Essex extended its lead early in the second half after moving the ball deep into the Yellow Jackets’ end of the field. The Hornet quarterback looked to the right before coming back to find a teammate in the middle of the end zone, and the two-point conversion was successful with a great tip-toe catch making it a 20-0 contest.
Milton came back and took about six minutes off the clock as the hosts looked to end the shutout. While a second EHS interception put an end to the drive, the Yellow Jackets picked the ball off shortly after to get back into business.
This time, the hosts made the most of it and were able to get the ball across the goal line. Junior quarterback Kayden Burke dropped the snap from the 20-yard line, but he was able to recover and get it off in time -- finding junior Scott Ellsworth over the top for the touchdown.
Fourth Quarter: That would be it for Milton, however, as the remaining scores went to the Hornets. The first came early into the final stanza while the other was the punctuation mark with about four minutes left to go. The Yellow Jackets attempted to trim the deficit and make the final score a little closer with a late drive, but an interception capped the night.
Thoughts from EHS Coach Drew Gordon
How did it feel to finally get out and compete and start the season with a win?
“It's nice to compete. I'm sure our kids had those pregame jitters. I know, as coaches, we did, and it's nice to get that feeling back because it's been so long since we were able to experience that. And despite it not being the kind of football we wanted to play, we're happy to get out there, wear our uniforms, represent our school, and get some football in.”
What's one aspect of tonight that you're proud of your team for doing, and what's the one thing that you're going to have to work on going forward?
“We competed. I think this is a unique circumstance in that: you essentially have two teams competing, and I felt like both teams stayed pretty united, pretty involved in the game. So when our linemen were on the field, our skilled athletes were in tune and watching and cheering them on. And when we flip flopped, the same thing happened. So that was nice to see. And like I said, it just felt good to see guys out there having fun, making plays, and scoring touchdowns.”
How do you think they felt about playing tonight, even though it was in this different style?
“One of the kids had mentioned just five minutes ago, he said, ‘I have to be honest, that was a lot better than I thought it would be.’ So that makes me happy to hear, obviously. Again, this is not the type of football we want to be playing, but it is football. So we're happy to have this opportunity.”