The regular season is over for all of our varsity sports teams. Solid fall for everyone. Playoffs kickoff this week, yes even football. Had my weeks mixed up. First state championship contest Saturday as cross country races down in Thetford.
The Hornet XC teams raced at BFA Saturday in the NVAC’s and ran well. The girls finished 2nd scoring 49 pts (CVU was 1st). Natalie Preston ran 5th. Following her were Lizzie Martell 8th, Scarlet Stimson 9th, Morgan Mackres 11th, and Ary Wilson 16th, Molly Faye 29th, and Emma Chadwick 33rd. Best race of the season for this group.
The boys looked like they rested a few runners and placed 5th. Lucas Karki was first for the boys in 19th. Walter Stapleton was next in 22nd, Atticus Phinney-Anderson 27th, Luke Mikius 31st, Matt Hull 32nd, Ethan Boutin 33rd, and Aiden Philbrick 37th. State meet next week in Thetford.
The football team completed its regular season with an exciting 37-30 win over CVU @ SB Saturday evening. The Hornets are 5-3 and should be seeded 5th in D-I with a playoff game this week. EHS travels to Rutland this week as #4 hosts #5. Sam Bowen passed for 395 yards, 4 TD’s and ran in 1 more. WR Chris Davis turned in a HUGE game with 7 receptions good for 224 yds and a TD. RB Luke Meunier had 4 catches, 82 yds, and 2 TD’s, while WR Thomas Hoffman scored on an 8-yd TD reception. That score (Bowen- Hoffman) was the winning TD with less than 6 minutes to play and – ready for this — was 9th lead change of the game. Wow! The Red Raiders defeated EHS 17-7 last month.
The JVs are 6-0 after a big 32-12 win over CVU. Hornet TD’s scored by Ben Serrantonio 2, Ollie Orvis 1, Tanner Robbins 1, and Walker Root 1. They ended their fall Monday down in Rutland.
The field hockey team ended its regular season 5-9 after a 1-1 week. Essex beat CHS in a thriller 1-0 then fell 3-1 vs BHS Saturday. In the finale Ellie Reed scored the lone goal, and gk Adowyn Byrne had 9 saves. Essex looks to own the 7th seed in D-I. Playdown TBA.
The JVs completed a stellar undefeated 10-0-2 fall as they won twice last week. In their 3-0 win over CHS Kia Giummo scored 2 goals with Ashley Clark the other. Gigi Bruyns and Ava Spooner added assists. They drilled BHS 6-0 in their finale with scoring machine Giummo notching a hat trick. Madison McCuin and Ashley Clark — G/A, Peyton Ashe G with assists by Bruyns and Spooner. The defense led by gk Isa Johns and backs Tatum Jewell, Ella Newman, and Cassidy Daniels resulted in a season where the Hornets were UN-scored upon. Congrats!
The boys soccer team defeated B&B 2-1 erasing some demons down in Manchester. Then they clubbed BFA 5-1 behind the offensive scoring of Stefan Digangi 1G/1A, Tyler Santaniello G, Patrick Herrin G, Carter Frankenhoff G, and Sathvik Kanuparth G. Andrew Seavers made only 2 saves. They take a sparkling 10-3-1 record and the #3 seed in the D-I playoffs. Opening game will be home FRI 3pm vs MMU-BFA winner.
The JVs completed a beauty of a 9-2-2 season with a W and a T. The Hornets stopped B&B 3-2 behind goals from Neil Peterson 2 and Max Phillippo. Shanka Mitra, Eli Bostwick, and Colby Kirsh had assists. They tied BFA 2-2 with Peterson and Cooper Beiderbeck scoring Max Cleveland and Phillippo assisted. 1st year coach and Hornet alum Matt Lyon did a fine job with the boys.
The frosh finished their fall 8-3 with another high-scoring game. They defeated MMU 4-3 and owned a record 8-2. Alden Leighy connected on a hat trick with Charley Bowen scoring the other goal. Great season. Congrats to all and to rookie coach Teo Olsen.
The girls soccer team last their last 2 games and played to a 8-4-2 record standing 6th in the D-I playoffs. MMU edged EHS 1-0 on Senior Night then fell to #1 CVU 2-0. BFA St. Albans was their playdown opponent Wednesday. Winner travels to CHS SAT for 1/4 final game @ 1. No jv report.
The girls volleyball team is the #1 seed in D-I once again finishing 14-0. Essex defeated SB 3-1; 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20 as Jazmin Munson amassed 13 kills, 8 blocks. Jessie Rose 8 kills, 5 digs. Amanda Lyon 8 kills, 3 blocks. Molly Ardren 7 aces, 32 assists. They stopped Montpelier 3-0; 25-19, 25-8, 25-13. Lyon finished with 5 kills; Rachel Yandow, Munson and Celeste Moyer each added 4 more. Paige Winter served five aces and Ardren had 26 assists. They may have earned a 1st round bye.
The boys volleyball team won twice last week (4 in a row) and locked down the 2ne seed in D-I. They stopped VT Commons 3-1 and SB 3-0. They may be matched up vs VC in a playdown match this week.
Happy Birthday Kim Dvorak, Cooper Newell, Owen Brady, Noah Ferris, Sophia Chan, Adam Picard, Gene Nelson, Michelle Cioffi, Jared Vaughan, Lynn Prentice Holcomb, Hawaii’s Super Dave Weston, Shawn Curran Shaw, Erin Broadbent, Katarina Mernicky, Michelle Robitaille Campbell, Robin Pelechowicz.
Happy Anniversary JJ Palker and Josh Thibodeau!