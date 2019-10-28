As we watch October wind down and prepare for Halloween Thursday evening, the fall sports season is screeching to an end. Remember 2.5 months ago we began in the heat of August? 2 state titles are in the books with the rest decided on Saturday. Last week’s recap and this week’s action is below. My advice for specifics is to go to the EHS athletic website and BFP for semi and final info. Congratulations to teams and coaches.
Essex’s XC teams both placed 2nd in states at Thetford last weekend. The boys scored 73 points and saw Henry Farrington defend his title and pace the field. Brady Martisus ran a great race as well running 2nd. Their 1-2 finish couldn’t stop CVU from its championship totaling 46 pts. The rest of the Hornets finished this way: Lucius Karki 18th, Charles Martell 20th, Nathan Wu 32nd, and Atticus Phinney-Anderson 37th. They were missing one runner.
The girls totaled 60 pts led by Natalie Preston ran 5th. Lizzie Martell 8th and Scarlet Stimson 10th placed in the Top 10. Rounding out the top 7 were Ary Wilson 15th, Morgan Mackres 22nd, Molly Faye 30th, and Heidi Stewart 46th. BHS was 3rd with 62 pts. Get this BHS coach Ryan Robitaille is married to our own Katie White! CVU won with 21 pts.
No race this week as both teams qualified for the 2019 New England Cross Country Championships in Wickham Park Manchester, CT Saturday November 9, 2019. Girls race 11:30; boys 12:30
The football team rocked Rutland on their home turf winning a #5 vs #4 playdown battle 21-7 and advanced to the semi’s this Saturday vs #1 St. Johnsbury. The upset win exacted a tad of revenge considering Essex fell 17-7 to the Raiders back in late September. The Hornets rushed for 300+ yards. Luke Williams led the way with 197 and 2 TD’s – 49, 80. Should have had him on my fantasy football team. QB Sam Bowen ran for a score and threw a TD pass to Corey Giannelli who also snagged an INT. See you in STJ!
The JVs lost an exciting game to Rutland 28-20. Essex scored with 5 minutes to play and trailed 21-20. They barely missed on the 2-pt conversion try. Rutland scored one late to make it 28-20 final. TD’s scored by Ben Serrintonio, Walker Root, and Josh Brown. They finish an impressive 7-1.
The field hockey team saw its season end Friday afternoon as the #7 Hornets were outscored 4-1 by #2 CVU. Down 1-0 in the first half, the Hornets battled but did not get on the scoreboard until they were down to the Red Hawks 4-0. Ellie Reed scored the last Essex goal of the fall. Gk Adowyn Byrne made double digit saves, some outstanding. The girls finished 5-10.
The boys soccer team saw its season come to a close as they fell to MMU in a ¼ final match Friday. The Cougars scored goals early in the game and were up 2-0. The Hornets crept back to 2-1 when Stef Digangi banged in a penalty kick late in the first half. A solid 2nd half saw goal-scoring chances, but nothing on the scoreboard. An offsides call on an apparent Hornet goal with under 4 minutes to play…..hurt their cause. Final record of 2019 10-4-1.
P.S. Apologies to Alden Leahey and family for the misspelling of his name.
The girls’ soccer team finished its fall 9-5-2. They dominated and blanked BFA 3-0 in the playdowns. Sadie Hoffman and the D tossed the impressive shutout. In the ¼’s CHS outlasted Essex 4-2 off a fast start. Down 2-0 Gabrielle Knight scored off a pass from Anna Sabourin to cut the lead in half, but the Lakers added on 2 more quick scores before Hannah Hines’ tally was the final goal of the Essex season. Congrats on the successful fall.
The #1 girls’ volleyball team defeated BHS 3-0 (25-1, 25-11, 25-11) in the quarterfinals Saturday in convincing fashion. The team continued it undefeated season and advanced to the semi’s Wednesday @5:30 hosting #4 MMU. They moved to 15-0 after defeating the Seahorses behind the strong playoff senior Rachel Yandow who had 11 aces. Jazmin Munson had 10 kills and 3 blocks. Kayla Boutin served up 8 aces. Jessie Rose had 6 kills. The Hornets played tough defense the entire match and won several volley plays. Setter Molly Ardren finished with 19 assists and 2 ace serves. With a W they would play in the finals Saturday @ SMC 5pm.
The #3 boys’ volleyball team blanked Vermont Commons 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-19) in quarterfinal actions. The boys dominated their opponents and played the #3 SB Wolves Monday evening in the semifinals. A win sends them to the state championship vs the CVU-LI winner Saturday 7pm @ SMC.
Followed on radio Saturday evening as UVM hoop legends F Taylor Coppenrath and PG T.J. Sorrentine had their jersey numbers 11 and 22 officially retired by the Catamounts and raised to the rafters before their game vs Brown. Coppenrath is coaching HS hoop in VT while TJ is an assistant at Brown.
The World Series has heated up. Astros and Nationals have put on a show. How about this for irony, Bill Belichick’s first career win was way back on September 8, 1991 vs…..the Pats as the head coach of Cleveland. He won his 300th game Sunday vs the Brown. Both W’s in New England. He ranks 3rd in the NFL in career wins (most with the Pats) behind greats George Halas and Don Shula.
Alumni News: Andy Beach is now Asst. Principal at Nokomis HS In Newport, Me. I love it when former student go into education.
