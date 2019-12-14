Summit Street, Thomas Fleming named VTPBIS schools of merit

Summit Street School and Thomas Fleming School were both named Vermont Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (VTPBIS) schools of merit.
To receive a VTPBIS School of Merit Ribbon, schools need to show evidence of:
- Implementing universal PBIS with fidelity (measured as 70 percent on the Tiered Fidelity Inventory or 80 percent/80 percent on the School-wide Evaluation Tool)
- Using behavior data (Big 7 data) within a problem-solving framework to improve student outcomes
- Completing the annual Self-Assessment Survey to help plan/revise implementation