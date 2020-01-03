Summit Street School third graders engineered structures to sustain hazardous weather conditions as part of Next Generation Science Standards. The structures were geared to battle blizzards, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and extreme heat.
Summit Street third graders partake in Next Generation Science Standards engineering
- Courtesy EWSD
-
- Updated
MIKE NOSEK
Staff Writer
