...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...
...Please check with state and local authorities regarding
guidelines for allowed activities...
* Warm air temperatures today and this weekend in the lower 70s may
cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water
temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s across Lake
Champlain, and in the upper 40s in the regions smaller lakes and
rivers.
* The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to
anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard,
when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of
immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high.
Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly
if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this
threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life
jacket!
* Strong winds are also expected this weekend with gusts up to 20
mph from the west. If boating on large bodies of water, these
strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your boat,
canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.
