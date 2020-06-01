The University Vermont (UVM) has announced its Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester, individual honors, and the list of its 3,181 students who were recently awarded degrees during the institution’s 220th commencement ceremony. Among them were a multitude of Essex students.
Winning the Christopher W. Allen Award for chemistry and the Excellence in Chemical Research Award was Adam Petrucci. The Christopher W. Allen accolade goes to a senior chemistry major for outstanding achievements in the subject while the latter is for awardees who distinguish themselves by their knowledge and creativity in the laboratory--in addition to their time and effort.
Choeden Lama was bestowed with the 2020 Patrick M. Brown Leadership Award--in recognition of achievements, accomplishments, and contributions to the UVM community as a leader and pioneer. The honor is presented to a student who has been involved in a variety of activities--but has not necessarily held formal leadership positions. It recognizes a person who rarely receives recognition for their work "behind the scenes" but has demonstrated great dedication and dependability--earning the respect of others on campus.
"Choeden is a student with her hands and heart in multiple organizations and leadership roles,” said Fonda Heenehan, graduate assistant for UVM Civic Engagement. “She has been consistently involved with Jazbaa and the Asian Student Union, as well as worked with the Nepali Student Association and Black Student Union. In addition to her work with student groups, Choeden has worked with the Mosaic Center for Students of Color (MCSC) since her first year, and has continued to work with the MCSC in various capacities. Choedan is committed to establishing community not only on campus but off campus with the greater Nepali community. Her nominator wrote of Choeden that she is constantly community oriented and people-centered, which makes her an incredible leader."
Additionally, Hannah Danis -- along with 10 groups and about 100 of her fellow UVM students -- participated in the University of Vermont Alternative Spring Break program--a student-led, week-long program that provides UVM students with an opportunity to travel and involve themselves in service-work focused around a number of social issues in communities throughout the nation during their spring recess. This year, Hannah traveled to Atlanta, Ga, where she worked with Furkids--a nonprofit that has been operating since 2002.
