Getting to know members of our community
Ben Dickie has been the communications coordinator at Essex Westford School District (EWSD), and the former Chittenden Central Supervisory Union, for the last six and a half years. He previously worked as the assistant director of athletic communications at the University of Vermont, where he obtained his undergraduate degree in business and then his MBA, for eight years.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
If we are allowed to dream here a little bit ... playing on the PGA Tour.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I grew up in Vermont and have lived here most of my life--but have never once been skiing. Also, I’m the voice that wakes up parents on snow days at 5:47 a.m.
What's the last book you read?
“Stories that Stick” by Kindra Hall
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
Email or Facebook
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
Pretty much anything on country radio
What was your dream job as a child?
To play center for the New York Giants
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
Mark Cuban, Tim Tebow, and Malcolm Gladwell
What's your favorite post-work snack?
Anything crunchy
What's your biggest fear?
Sharks without a doubt
Who do people say you look like?
Professional golfer Louis Oosthuizen
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
The Galapagos Islands
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Martone's