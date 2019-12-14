The Essex Westford School District (EWSD) has begun a search for a new position which will round out a recently-developed, three-principal model through a pair of elementary schools.
On Dec. 4, EWSD superintendent Beth Cobb sent out an email to the parents of students at Essex Elementary School (EES) and Founders Memorial School (FMS) detailing the new leadership model and giving a brief outline of the search’s timeline.
The added position, which will primarily work at EES starting in the 2020-21 school year, was posted on schoolspring.com on Dec. 6. The listing says that applications will be accepted until Jan. 3, and Cobb’s email stated that she hopes to have the job filled by the February winter break.
Peter Farrell, the current principal at Essex Elementary, will start sharing his time between the two schools next year with a focus on social emotional learning--acting as a bridge between EES and FMS. Wendy Cobb will continue to be the primary principal at Founders Memorial, but she will also provide support for special education services at both.
"The student enrollment between the two schools is 800,” said Superintendent Cobb. “Vermont schools on average have an assistant principal when enrollment reaches between 300 and 400. Instead of hiring an assistant principal at both schools, which would be roughly $180,000 (without benefits), we can hire a third principal and save the district money. Our intent is to work on a seamless transition between the buildings, using a common language, similar teaching practices, and expectations."
While Cobb’s email to the parents was recent, the decision to adopt the new model came about last winter. Cobb and Farrell presented the proposal to the EWSD Board during its meeting on Feb. 19, and the Board then approved it with a 6-2 vote during its meeting on Mar. 6.
“Both schools using similar teaching practices, learning from a tightly aligned curriculum, implementing similar behavior expectations, and providing common experiences will help our PK-5 students with the transition and give the feeling of ‘one school,’” Cobb said in her Dec. 4 letter.
Cobb also told parents through the email that they will have opportunities to be involved in the search process and that families will be able to meet with the candidates.
When asked why EES and FMS were selected for the new leadership model, Cobb said, “The student enrollment in the other EWSD elementary schools does not call for more administrators."