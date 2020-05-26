For the fourth-straight year, Eric Lu has placed at the Vermont State Mathematics Coalition’s Annual Mathematics Talent Search.
Lu, now a junior at Essex High, keeps improving in the final standings as he recently took fourth place in the 27th edition of the competition. He was fifth last year and sixth in both 2017 and 2018.
Instead of the annual banquet held to recognize the top finishers, this year saw an online awards ceremony held May 21. Jean McKenny, director of the coalition, announced the top-10 winners and their prizes. She then introduced Dr. John Cohn, an IBM Fellow, who gave an inspiring, illustrated lecture on the importance of play and joy in the world of engineering and mathematics.
2020 will mark the first year that the winners will not be part of the team representing Vermont in the annual American Region Mathematics League competition held at Penn State University--since that event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they have been invited to attend the 2020 virtual Kenneth I. Gross and Anthony Trono Mathematical Sciences Institute -- facilitated by the Governor’s Institute of Vermont -- free of charge; that is set to be held at the University of Vermont June 21-26.
Placing first overall in 2020 was South Burlington High School junior Ragulan Sivakumar--doing so for the fourth consecutive year.