The Essex High School (EHS) Global Leadership Program (GLP) facilitated a Zoom meeting on Tuesday with one of the most popular names in Vermont--not only for its own students, but for others from around the globe.
While the name Jerry Greenfield might not ring too many bells, coupling it with “Ben & Jerry’s” will surely do the trick.
The ice cream company’s co-founder spent an hour in the morning addressing students from Essex High--as well as the GLP’s partner schools in Belgium, Denmark, and Spain. GLP Director Jill Prado, who is also a French and Spanish teacher at EHS, says that there were over 130 students who tuned in--some of those from the other countries having visited the Ben & Jerry’s factory when they were previously in Vermont as exchange students.
“This culminating GLP Speaker Series event with Jerry Greenfield was wonderful,” said Prado. “His messages about finding one's passion and doing what's right were inspirational to the GLP students.”
Greenfield gave a quick introduction -- including that he still lives nearby in Williston -- before telling the tale of how the wildly-popular ice cream company started in Burlington and has since expanded to selling its infamous pints throughout the world. He told the students how he and his partner, Ben Cohen, were not quite successful in their previous endeavors and had to keep pushing forward through various hardships.
“Ben and I were essentially failing at everything we were trying to do,” Greenfield said--after explaining that Cohen had dropped out of college and couldn’t get a pottery business off the ground while Greenfield was rejected from each medical school he applied to. “And we thought, ‘Well, why don't we try to get together, do something that's fun, and be our own bosses?’ And since we always like to eat quite a bit, we thought we would do something with food.”
The Long Island native went on to explain how the rise of the company’s popularity and its revenue growth made them fearful of continuing on during a time in history when large businesses were viewed negatively. However, after some words of advice from one of Cohen’s friends, the pair realized they had the ability to control how Ben & Jerry’s could operate successfully while still making sure to take care of its employees, the environment, and the community.
“Meeting Jerry Greenfield and hearing him talk about his journey through creating the Ben & Jerry's company was truly inspiring,” said 10th grader Raquel Mattos Canedo. “He was so friendly and open about his life that I feel I could have talked to him for hours.”
Greenfield also dove into how the company became socially active and uses its platform to address various issues -- some being controversial -- including climate change, racial equality, and criminal justice.
“The reason Ben & Jerry's does it is because these are the values upon which the company is based,” said Greenfield. “And we understand that not everybody's going to agree with us. And in fact, we don't want everybody to agree with us. We just want some people to really love us so that they can partner with us in helping to bring about the kind of world that is more fair and more just.”
“Mr. Greenfield's advice on how to run a socially-responsible company was both inspiring and a good reminder about what's important,” said ninth grader Madeleine Ahmadi.
Greenfield ended his talk by touching upon two points: that success doesn’t come easily or right away, and that criticism isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“So many times, we are encouraged not to fail--that it's a bad thing to fail,” he said. “And yet, what we've learned is that anytime you try something new -- anytime you're trying to learn something that you don't already know how to do -- you're going to fail. And that's the best way we learn. And one thing that is critical in business is that if you're not trying enough new things -- if you're not failing -- then you're not moving forward.”
The point especially resonated with 10th grader Abby Kolar who said, “I really enjoyed hearing Jerry Greenfield talk about his success--but also about permitting failure as an entrepreneur and business owner.”
“The other thing that I think has become really apparent to us,” Greenfield continued, “is that, even though it can be uncomfortable, it's important to stand up for things that you believe in--that you think are right,” he added. “People are going to criticize you. Some people are not going to like you. But if you want to bring about a more fair and just world, you have to be willing to get criticized.”
“One nice piece of advice that Jerry gave to us today was not to be afraid to get criticized,” said senior Maya Asher, “and I think that is something that really encouraged me and most likely others--to put ourselves out there regardless of what others think.”
After his main address, a few students were able to ask Greenfield questions. Those included how he learned about leadership, what type of kid he was in high school, and what differences the company encountered when it started to sell its product in international markets.
“Being a panelist for today's discussion with Jerry Greenfield was an incredibly-enriching experience,” said senior Nathan Wu. “I felt fortunate to be able to craft my own questions for Mr. Greenfield, and I loved hearing the story behind the mission of Ben & Jerry's.”
“I enjoyed hearing about why Jerry loves Vermont,” said ninth grader Katherine Adams. “It made me think about what an amazing opportunity we have to live here in this community of welcoming, neighborly people.”
Seeing him on a more personal level and not just a businessman, one student couldn’t resist asking Greenfield if he had a favorite flavor of the frozen goodness.
“I absolutely have a favorite flavor of Ben & Jerry's: AmeriCone Dream,” he said, referencing the Stephen Colbert-named variety which consists of vanilla ice cream, fudge-covered waffle cone pieces, and a caramel swirl.