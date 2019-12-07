Essex High School (EHS) asks: "Would you like to share a little warmth to families in need during this holiday season?"
EHS is holding its annual gift card fundraiser to help support some of its families through the holidays and the cold months ahead. As people embark on their holiday meal and gift shopping, the high school hopes they consider purchasing a gift card donation to this fundraising effort.
Gift card donations can be from grocery stores, clothing stores, big box stores, and gas stations. If people are not able to purchase a gift card but prefer to donate cash or a check to this fundraising effort, they can do so. Checks should be payable to 'EWSD.' Be sure to write “EHS Share the Warmth” in the memo space.
Gift cards, checks, or cash can be brought or mailed to the Essex High main office, located at 2 Educational Drive in Essex Junction (05452), from now until the end of the school day on Dec. 20. The EHS school-based clinicians, in coordination with the school counseling office, will then confidentially coordinate assistance to students and their families in need.
Giving can make this time of year brighter and more hopeful for all. EHS knows that it can surpass last year’s collection with the community's help. It hopes to work together to share the warmth this winter season.
Essex High thanks everyone so very much for considering their extended EHS families throughout the next few weeks.