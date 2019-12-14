The American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) has honored the Essex High School’s (EHS) Global Leadership Program (GLP) with the 2019 ACTFL Global Engagement Award. The prestigious award recognizes foreign language programs’ commitment to globally-focused and community-based learning experiences. The EHS GLP is just one of three programs in the nation–-and the only K12 program--to be recognized in ACTFL’s 2019 awards.
“The ACTFL’s recognition of the Global Leadership Program is a tremendous honor,” said GLP founder and director Jill Prado. “It’s very rewarding to help prepare the next generation of global leaders. Being recognized by my peers makes my job that much more special.”
Prado accepted the award in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Nov. 22 at the 2019 ACTFL Annual Convention Awards Ceremony.