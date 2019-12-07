ADL participates in Peace Poster Contest

Every year, Lions clubs from around the world sponsor an International Peace Poster Contest for schools and youth groups. This art contest is for middle school-aged students and encourages young people from around the world to express their visions of peace.
Children from nearly 100 countries participated in the contest this year, including seventh-grade students from Albert D. Lawton (ADL) School. This has been an ADL tradition for more than 25 years. All of the participants did a terrific job, and the school district congratulates Sophie Quick who won first place at the state level. Her poster will now go on to be judged at the international level.
Congratulations also go out to Neveah McWilliams, for finishing in second place, and Tess Adams for placing third at the district level. The theme for the Peace Poster Contest this year was "Journey to Peace.”