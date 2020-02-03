The Albert D. Lawton (ADL) Basketball Tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, and the committee is changing things up a bit in honor of it.
Said to be the oldest middle school tournament in the nation, and tagged by some as the best middle school tournament in the country, the event is looking to incorporate the school’s former students this year.
The 2020 ADL Tournament starts Feb. 19 and concludes with Championship Saturday on Feb. 21. On that Saturday, the tournament committee is planning to hold two games of ADL alumni--an over-30 coed contest at 10 a.m. and then an under-30 coed matchup at 11:30 a.m.
All ADL basketball and cheerleading alumni in attendance will be recognized the night of Championship Saturday, and the committee is hoping to have a representative from each of the last 49 eighth-grade graduations in the building. Alumni looking to attend are asked to email Kevin Barber (kbarber@ewsd.org) and include their name, the year they finished eighth grade, and their shirt size.