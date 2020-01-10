ADL alum Sarah Weiss talks marine biology with sixth graders

On Jan. 9 former Albert D. Lawton and Essex High School student Sarah Weiss spoke with the NRG Team (sixth-grade students) at ADL. Sarah is a University of Vermont graduate who--for the past four years--has been working as a marine biologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Weiss presented a PowerPoint that showed the students the type of work she has been involved in while working as a marine biologist in areas of the world, such as Hong Kong, the Bahamas, and off the coastline of New England.
Weiss played students sounds of whales, seals, porpoises, and sharks and suggested that the deeper the ocean waters are, the lower the musical notes fish and animals produce. Her specialty is the preservation of highly endangered North Atlantic right whales.
She concluded her talk with suggestions that the students take as many math and science classes as possible in Essex High’s award-winning STEM department and in college. “You never know where some of your courses will take you in your later lives,” said Weiss.