The village planning commission recently approved site plans at an existing development complex for a new four-story apartment building that will feature 44 one-bedroom and studio units.
Plans for 11 Franklin St., within the 28-acre development known as the “Riverside the Village,” show the demolition of an existing two-story building to make way for another building designed similarly to others within the complex over the last couple years. The project will result in a net gain of 40 units and bring the Riverside development’s total to 410.
The final site plans spent under an hour before the PC, seeking a lone waiver to excuse it for having about 80 less parking spaces than required by the village development code. The project will result in a loss of 6 spaces overall, eliminating 30 parking spaces near the new building while adding 24 underground spaces.
But the developers, 222 Franklin, Inc., represented at a hearing earlier this month by O’Leary-Burke Civil Associates, said that a recent parking study showed the development complex requires about 1.3 spaces per unit, which means it needs about 540 spaces, well under the 643 that will be on site after the project. Asked the typical vacancy rate, the developers said the complex varies between 1 to 5 percent depending on the season.
Robin Pierce, the village’s community development director, concurred with the developers’ assessment. He said he’s been on the site often and “would doubt if the parking is ever more than 60 percent filled.”
“They have a lot of impervious surface there that’s not used at the moment,” Pierce added. “I don’t really think that we need any more.” The redevelopment project will add only about 150 square feet of impervious surface.
Commissioners agreed, unanimously approving the waiver. The project will bring Riverside’s one bedroom and studio apartment stock to 274 overall.
The new Riverside project is among several other larger developments heading to the village over the next few years, including the proposed redevelopment of 9-11 Park Street, which features a mixed-use four-story building with 48 studio apartments, and the Chittenden Crossing Development, which is expected to add about 225 new apartments across five buildings.
A housing study accepted by the trustees and selectboard earlier this year suggested there remains a constrained rental market, with an estimated vacancy rates of 1.3 percent in the town and 2.1 percent in the village.
“When compared with the distribution of household size, it is clear that there are far more 1- and 2-person households than the rental market can bear, assuming that those households generally occupy studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom apartments,” the study reads.
The Riverside project will lower the development’s number of two-bedroom apartments by four, a move Pierce, the development director, said was a good change.
“That’s what the market’s looking for,” Pierce said. “Two bedrooms have been hard to rent.”