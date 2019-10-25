When Sharon Shepard started a new job a year and a half ago at SaVida Health, an opioid and alcohol treatment center, the company only had three sites open. By the end of this year, SaVida will have 20 sites total, with its most recent location having opened in Colchester on Oct. 17.
The treatment center’s high growth is somewhat bittersweet, as the boom in expansion is directly proportional to the national opioid epidemic. “We’re filling a need,” explained Shepard, SaVida’s Chief Operating Officer.
As a Colchester native, Shepard said that she was eager to bring services to Vermont; so much so, that it was one of the conditions of her joining the company. “Coming here and being part of the community is a smart thing to do. I care about the people here. For me, it feels like the right thing to do,” she said.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), 114 people died of a drug overdose involving opioids in Vermont in 2017—a rate of 10 deaths per 100,000 people in comparison to the national rate of 14.6 deaths. More than 49,000 people died from opioid abuse in the U.S that same year. Prescription drug abuse has gone down slowly as access to treatment has become more prevalent, according to the Vt. Department of Health, but the need still exists.
SaVida Health takes a holistic approach to treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction or dependence. That means medication-assisted treatment at weekly to monthly appointments, as well as counseling services, and recovery support services focused on meeting housing, child care, transportation, and employment needs.
Shepard doesn’t like to use the word ‘clinic’ to describe SaVida’s services. Instead, she likens the treatment center to any other specialty medical practice, like a cardiologist office for example. “We are specialists in addiction,” she said. “Our nurse practitioners and doctors are all trained in addiction medicine. And we provide wrap-around services.”
Patients typically make an appointment at the center where doctors prescribe a medication—often Suboxone for opioid use or Vivitrol for alcohol. Often the treatment plan includes weekly appointments (monthly if the patient is in sobriety), group and/or individual counseling, and whatever extraneous services unique to the patient.
In terms of case management, SaVida offers help in housing, food stability, and employment among other things. “We help people to connect to the services in the communities in which they live in,” Shepard said. “Supporting the whole person and getting them connected, getting them reengaged with their community... That actually supports their recovery. It’s not just to achieve sobriety.”
For patients experiencing homelessness, the center works with individuals to acquire health insurance to make sure they can get treatment. Practitioners are also trained in co-occuring diseases, since patients are often dealing with addiction on top of other issues, such as depression, anxiety, or PTSD.
Part of SaVida’s mission statement includes treatment through compassion and respect—something Shepard thinks we need a lot more of in addiction treatment. “I think many people view this as a personal failing but we don’t believe that. We believe it is a disease of the brain, and we treat it as a disease of the brain,” she said. “I don’t think anyone ever chooses to be addicted. It happens to people and that’s why supporting and giving them respect and compassion is really important. We want them to come here and feel valued as human beings.”
Shepard calls this a harm-reduction model. “We meet patients where they’re at,” she explained. “We don’t judge them. We understand that if they relapse we don’t throw them out. The road to recovery is not a straight line; everyone’s journey is different.”
Over the last 20 to 30 years, the approach to drug and alcohol abuse has changed drastically. In the 1980s, Shepard recalls a push towards incarceration. “It’s like incarcerating someone that has diabetes. It doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “What happened is that those non-violent people came out and then they couldn’t find jobs. So you haven’t solved the problem; you’ve exacerbated the problem.”
By pursuing treatment through a holistic approach, Shepard hopes to continue to break down stigma around addiction and help more people. According to her, about 80 percent of patients test positive for opioids in the beginning of treatment but after three months, only about 9 percent of patients test positive.
“People tend to want to sweep it under the rug, say it’ll pass,” she said. “But having a conversation around it, confronting it, and having compassion to say, ‘Hey, we understand that you’re sick, how can we help you?’ is a really important thing. Most people given that opportunity, with family support and community support, can get back on the road to sobriety.”