[The Village of Essex Junction is an incorporated municipality within the Town of Essex. The governments of the two municipalities, the Town and the Village, have been consolidating services and departments since 2013, and are now exploring the concept of a complete merger.]
If the Town and Village were to merge, what would happen with the Village’s debt?
Any merger plan would include a Village debt assessment district. This means that any debt the Village has at the time of a potential merger would still be paid only by Village residents after merger, until the debt is fully paid off. Debt incurred by Town voters--like the police station bond--would continue to be paid by all Town residents.
The Village currently has only one infrastructure bond, and has 14 years left to pay it off. Recently the Village paid off its only other bond, for Maple Street Pool.
Some residents have pointed to a recent Ethan Allen Institute report on the fiscal health of a handful of Vermont towns. The Town of Essex was declared to be healthy and ranked #3 on the report’s list. The Village came in at #9, ranking lower because, according to their analysis, the Village has a higher debt-to-revenue ratio.
But that analysis is incorrect. Here are the facts.
As of its last audit, the Village has $17,378,523 in loans. Nearly $12,000,000 of this is for improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Facility that residents approved in 2011. The loan is held by the Village, but because the Wastewater Treatment Facility serves the Village, Town of Essex, and Town of Williston, this debt is paid for through sanitation user fees by residents in all three municipalities. Details of this can be found on pages 13 - 14 of the Village’s FY18 financial statements, which can be found on the Village website.
If the writers of the Ethan Allen Institute's report had understood this, they would have removed the nearly $8,000,000 in loans which will be paid by the Town of Essex and Town of Williston. This would have resulted in the Village having a nearly identical debt-to-revenue ratio as the Town of Essex, raising the Village’s overall ranking to the #4 spot, just under the Town of Essex.
Should the Village and Town vote to merge, any debt would stay with the municipality that voted for the debt. Because of this, the Village debt described above will stay with the Village until it’s paid off. The only exception to this is the Wastewater Treatment Facility loan, which will continue to be paid for through user fees, which is how it is currently paid. The Trustees and the Selectboard are currently reviewing and debating the financing scenarios for a merged community and every scenario being considered keeps the loans within the municipality that approved the loans.
To recap: any debt held by either the Town or Village will remain with the municipality that voted for it should the two municipalities merge. Town outside the Village residents WILL NOT pay for debt voted upon by Village residents.
PETITION PUBLIC HEARINGS
On Monday, Feb. 3, the Selectboard will hold a second public hearing on the charter changes recently proposed via petition. The petition was put forward by two residents and is not a proposal made by the Selectboard. The hearing is required by law and will be held at Essex High School at 7 p.m. The petition proposes changing the membership of the Selectboard from 5 members elected at-large to six members, with three elected from the Town outside the Village and three from the Village. The hearing is an opportunity for residents to ask questions and share opinions on the proposed changes. The hearing is not to decide whether to put the question on the Town Meeting ballot. The question is required by law to be put on the ballot as it meets the statutory requirements of a voter-backed petition.
LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION TO VISIT FEB 3RD
Also on Feb. 3, after the second public hearing, the Selectboard and Trustees will host both Essex and Chittenden County legislators to discuss merger. Essex Representatives Bob Bancroft, Linda Myers, and Marybeth Redmond, Essex Junction Representatives Dylan Giambatista and Lori Houghton, and Chittenden County Senators Tim Ashe, Phil Baruth, Debbie Ingram, Ginny Lyons, Chris Pearson, and Michael Sirotkin have been invited to attend the joint meeting to discuss the process so far, ask questions, and provide feedback. We are looking forward to hosting our delegation and holding this important conversation.
PRE-TOWN MEETING OVERVIEW OF DRAFT MERGER PLAN
Saturday, February 15, 1-3 p. m., Essex Middle School Cafeteria
Join members of the Selectboard and Trustees to discuss the early details of the draft merger plan. Light refreshments and child-friendly activities will be provided. The day will include an introduction and overview, plus a chance to discuss the plan in small groups with elected officials, followed by a larger group discussion. Bring your questions about the merger plan and bring a friend or neighbor! Please email ajanda@essex.org if you will need childcare so we can plan appropriately. Dates for more outreach events will be announced in the coming weeks.