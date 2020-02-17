[The Village of Essex Junction is an incorporated municipality within the Town of Essex. The governments of the two municipalities, the Town and the Village, have been consolidating services and departments since 2013, and are now exploring the concept of a complete merger.]
On Saturday, Feb. 15, 40 Essex residents braved the cold to attend the first of several community outreach meetings about the draft merger plan. All of the Village Trustees and two Selectboard members, along with Town staff, presented details about why the boards chose to propose a merger, how taxation and representation would work, and other details about the proposed merger plan.
After presentations, residents participated in small group discussions with elected officials for an opportunity to ask more questions and have deeper conversations. The session wrapped up with a group Q&A. All of the handouts and slides from the meeting are available online at GreaterEssex2020.org.
The presentations began with a review of how the boards made the decision to pursue merger. Selectboard Chair Elaine Haney shared the work the Governance Subcommittee did in the summer of 2018 to research and rank multiple governance scenarios. The result of that work was brought to both boards in October 2018 for discussion, and at that point board members determined that pursuing a unified community with a single charter and board was the best option. She followed that with a brief comparison of several additional scenarios that have been suggested to the boards over the last two years. She shared a very basic list of some of the pros and cons of the current status quo, merger, separation, separate-and-share, and dissolution as a way to demonstrate why the boards continue to propose merger.
Village Vice President George Tyler then reprised his presentation from the Feb. 3 joint meeting--an overview of the draft merger plan. He reviewed the departmental consolidations accomplished so far and the key challenges for creating a unified charter. He outlined the two transitional periods that are the main components of the plan: a five-year temporary board, and a 12-year gradual tax rate reconciliation. He also reviewed the Village special tax districts under consideration as a way to mitigate tax increases in the Town outside the Village. Finally, he reviewed other aspects of the plan including the recommendations to move the municipal budget to Australian ballot voting and to not change the names of the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction.
Then it was the residents’ turn. In small groups, residents met with elected officials to ask questions and make suggestions. It was an opportunity for residents to more deeply explore and understand what is being proposed, and for elected officials to listen to residents’ specific concerns, consider their suggestions, and provide more thorough explanations. After about 30 minutes everyone came together for a group discussion. Here are just some of the observations, questions, and suggestions residents had:
- It is important to clarify better that the tax increase for the Town outside the Village would be linear and not compounded. That is, on the average $280,000 house, the increase would be approximately $18 - $26 per year, each year.
- A visualization (some kind of graph) of this 12-year linear increase would be very helpful. The total tax picture—the merger increase plus the general tax increases we will see year-to-year--should be included. What are the long-term cost projections for taxpayers?
- How might a local options tax impact the 12-year increase?
- The positive benefits of merging should be clarified, as well as the fact that a lot of thoughtful compromising has happened to create the merger plan.
- Why are we voting on this in November 2020?
- Residents need to remember that municipal taxes are a small share (~15%- 20%) of the total taxation in Essex--school taxes are a much more significant amount.
- How will access to libraries and recreation change, and what are the costs of those departments?
- What are our current services and how much do they cost? What would that look like post-merger?
- The sidewalk district concept should be clarified. Can it be expanded to include bordering neighborhoods that also have sidewalks?
- Residents want to see more outreach like this meeting and are concerned that large portions of Town residents do not know what’s going on.
- What will happen with the planning commissions? Will we see that information before voting?
- What are the one-time costs of merger?
- If we switch to Australian ballot, how can we retain the feedback and dialogue parts of Town Meeting?
We are incredibly grateful to these residents for all of their questions and suggestions and for holding us accountable to answer them. We are planning the next outreach to happen in late March. Meanwhile, we will continue to work hard to provide more information as clearly as possible and as often as we are able to. You can learn more about the draft merger plan at GreaterEssex2020.org, or send your questions to ehaney@essex.org or abrown@essexjunction.org or eteich@essex.org.