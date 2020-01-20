[The Village of Essex Junction is an incorporated municipality within the Town of Essex. The governments of the two municipalities, the Town and the Village, have been consolidating services and departments since 2013, and are now exploring the concept of a complete merger.]
Essex residents have been very patient waiting for the Selectboard and Trustees to draft a merger plan that they could examine. After 18 months of research, expert advice, public input, and discussion, the boards are now ready to begin sharing the details of specific proposals for a merger plan.
At the January 21st joint meeting the Selectboard and Trustees received recommendations from the Governance Subcommittee that lay out specific suggestions for how to accomplish incorporating the Village budget into the Town budget, and for a representation plan. Both plans will be discussed by the boards over the next several weeks. These are draft plans that are subject to change. We encourage all residents to visit GreaterEssex2020.org to access these draft plans and engage more deeply in the conversation. Below is a very basic summary of the recommendations.
DRAFT TAXATION PROPOSALS
By law, the Village’s remaining infrastructure bond debt must continue to be paid by Village property owners. The Subcommittee recommends four additional mechanisms for integrating the Town and Village budgets that further limit the tax impact on Town outside the Village residents.
During the 12-year period the Village is paying off its debt, the Village would also be considered a ‘tax reconciliation district’ and pay a higher tax rate than the rest of the Town. The difference in tax rates would be reconciled gradually over the 12 years at a rate that would cost the owner of an average home ($280,000 assessed value) in the Town outside the Village about $26 per year. However, actual numbers will vary depending on assessed value.
The Village could also be designated as a ‘sidewalk district.’ During the 12 years after merger the cost of maintaining Village sidewalks would remain with Village property owners. This would further reduce the tax impact on Town outside the Village homeowners. At the end of 12 years the Town and Village would presumably integrate their sidewalk maintenance policies and costs.
The Village could also be designated as a ‘capital project district.’ The Village presently has a long list of capital projects. During the 12 years after merger, the Village would pay the full cost of some of these projects to reduce the list as much as possible before the projects become integrated with the Town’s capital expenditures. This would further reduce the tax impact on Town outside the Village homeowners.
Finally, the Subcommittee also suggests that the Village center could be designated as a ‘downtown improvement district.’ Expenditures the Village is presently making to improve the infrastructure and vitality of the Village center would continue, but the cost would be borne entirely by commercial properties in the Village center. Projects for greenspace, better lighting, parking, and other improvements around Five Corners would still occur, but the cost would not impact Town outside the Village homeowners.
The Selectboard and Trustees could incorporate one or more of these strategies into the 12-year transition plan for merger. Combined, they could reduce the tax impact of merger on an average Town outside the Village home to less than $20 per year over the 12-year period.
DRAFT REPRESENTATION PROPOSAL
If merger is approved in November 2020, it would be sent to the Vermont Legislature in January of 2021. If they approve the new charter, presumably in the spring of 2021, the Essex Selectboard and Village Trustees would merge to become an ‘interim governing body’ that would work with staff to write a budget for the newly merged community and oversee elections for the new selectboard. The structure of the new board would be as follows:
- 2 members from the former Essex Town ‘Outside-the-Village’
- 2 members from the former Essex Junction ‘Town-inside-the-Village’
- 3 members at-large
Terms would be 3 years long and staggered. The Subcommittee proposes that this transitional model would remain in place for five to seven years. During that time, the new board could develop a different permanent model for representation. If the new board chooses not to develop a new permanent model, then the transitional model would end and representation would revert to all at-large, the system that had been in place in the Town prior to merger.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
These are complicated proposals that will require a lot of thought and discussion. They are based on significant amounts of public input, research, and professional expertise. The Selectboard and Trustees are planning multiple public meetings throughout the spring to discuss the proposals with residents and answer questions. Stay tuned to this column for announcements on when these meetings and other opportunities for feedback will happen.
PETITION PUBLIC HEARINGS
On Monday, January 27th and Monday, February 3rd the Selectboard will hold public hearings on the charter changes recently proposed via petition. The petition was put forward by two residents and is not a proposal made by the Selectboard. The hearings are required by law and will be held at Essex High School at 7 pm on both days. The petition proposes changing the membership of the Selectboard from 5 members elected at-large to 6 members, with 3 elected from the Town outside the Village and 3 from the Village. The hearings are an opportunity for residents to ask questions and share opinions on the proposed changes. The hearings are not to decide whether to put the question on the Town Meeting ballot. The question is required by law to be put on the ballot as it meets the statutory requirements of a voter-backed petition.
LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION TO VISIT FEB 3RD
Also on February 3rd, after the second public hearing, the Selectboard and Trustees will host both Essex and Chittenden County legislators to discuss merger. Essex Representatives Bob Bancroft, Linda Myers, and Marybeth Redmond, Essex Junction Representatives Dylan Giambatista and Lori Houghton, and Chittenden County Senators Tim Ashe, Phil Baruth, Debbie Ingram, Ginny Lyons, Chris Pearson, and Michael Sirotkin have been invited to attend the joint meeting to discuss the process so far, ask questions, and provide feedback. We are looking forward to hosting our delegation and holding this important conversation.