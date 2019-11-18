One of the questions on the most recent Essex Town/Essex Junction merger survey asked how interested respondents would be to serve on the governing board of a merged municipality. One hundred and forty four said the would be moderately likely to run for office, thirty six said they were very likely, and eighteen said they were extremely likely. My question to you is, “why wait?” There are two Essex Town Selectboard seats up for election in March and two Essex Junction Trustee seats up in April. I invite you to come and join the discussion of how to craft (or not) a merger proposal. Other important topics that will likely need to be addressed in the coming years are the possibility of further marijuana legalization and its impact on municipalities, dog ordinances, and shooting range regulation discussions along with all of the other mundane issues elected boards have to deal with. If you are eligible, all it takes to get onto the ballot is thirty signatures on a petition that you can get from the Town/Village Clerk. I hope to see you on the ballot and at the polls.
Andy Watts