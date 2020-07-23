I’m supporting Tim Ashe for Lt. Governor in the Democratic Primary because in times like these experience and proven leadership matter more than ever. During the four years that Tim has led the Senate he’s shown the qualities that will make him a great Lt. Governor.
COVID put Tim’s leadership skills to the test. He was a key partner with the Governor and the House Speaker in guiding Vermont through unprecedented times. Despite his heavy Legislative workload, Tim provided daily video updates to inform Vermonters on actions being taken to address the many needs created by the pandemic. These were absolutely essential to many Vermonters.
I’ve been impressed with Tim’s ability to identify emerging issues that need to be addressed long in advance of others who simply react to them when they occur. He has initiated legislation to address privacy concerns, data retention policies, racial bias in law enforcement, energy conservation and the list goes on. He is one of those Legislators who stands out for his ability to see the entire forest, not just the trees.
A good example of this is providing a hazard pay grant to nearly 16,000 Vermonters on the frontlines against COVID. Tim was outspoken on the need to recognize these workers’ sacrifice in service to our communities, and never let the issue go despite every barrier thrown in the way. In the end we got it done. Tim’s leadership was key.
I know he’ll bring the same passion and skill to the LG’s office.
Senator Jane Kitchel