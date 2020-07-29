I first met Lori Houghton in 2011, when we both were active volunteers in the community. We were part of the Heart & Soul of Essex project. Lori and I were part of a core team that worked hard to engage over 1,000 diverse residents from throughout the town to listen and learn together about what matters most about our community and its future. Her commitment to an inclusive and vibrant Essex, together with her family and their business, is at the heart of what makes Lori so effective as our State Representative.
Lori is dedicated to the residents, businesses, and future of the Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction. She lives and acts on that commitment every day. Before Heart & Soul of Essex started, Lori was a community leader active in revitalizing our downtown around the railroad station, and she has been volunteering in our schools and community ever since. She holds a full-time job while supporting her husband’s long-time family business like it has been in her family for years. She and I continue to serve on the board of Heart & Soul of Essex, which recently coordinated a fundraiser to provide emergency cash grants to 91 Essex and Westford families affected by COVID-19. Over 130 people donated over $36,000, plus $10,000 from the Town of Essex; Lori was essential in getting those donations processed and hand-delivered to families in less than 4 weeks.
I know Lori’s honesty, integrity, and compassion firsthand. I would say that the sometimes seemingly endless well of energy and work she dedicates to what matters most to her surprises me; it does not. It is entirely consistent with her values and with her heart. That is what integrity means. That is what gets Essex results from her service as our legislator.
Gabrielle Smith