I grew up in Essex Jct, where my parents and a few of us six Halpin siblings still live. After school, marriage & starting a family, I ended up back in Essex with our home in the Essex 8-1 district. Essex has been my community for most of my life and now our kids get to grow up here, too. In my 8-1/Essex Center district, I am so happy to have a candidate like Tanya Vyhovsky. I look for a candidate that supports equity in our voices and listens to the community. Someone that will work on challenging issues like affordable housing, climate/clean waters, our college system funding and local schools, mental health/addiction, health care, retaining young Vermonters, sustainable jobs, child care, policing, helping small businesses, and facing our new worldview via COVID.
Tanya is the bright, dynamic, strong voice I get to vote for to represent Essex 8-1 in Montpelier. She's a young, Essex small business owner working as a therapist within our Vermont school system. She sees what Vermont families face. She grew up in Essex and continues, with more energy than I've ever had, to work to make Essex and Vermont a continuously better place to live, work and thrive. Please consider voting for Tanya Vyhovsky for Essex, Vermont's House seat 8-1. Thank you!
Gina Barrett