Marybeth is a first-term State Representative from Essex District 8-1. During that time, I have gotten to know her fairly well. I supported her in 2018 and have never regretted it. As an example, Marybeth is a member of the Climate Solutions Caucus in the legislature. I’m involved in two climate justice groups and she has always been very helpful to me whenever I have had questions about climate change legislation being considered in Montpelier.
Her credentials are outstanding. They are way too many for me to try to summarize here but I encourage you to take a look at her website: https://www.marybethredmond.com/our-vision
I urge you to vote for her on (or before) Nov. 3rd and continue her impressive public service to the people of Essex and Vt. She’s a public-spirited and civic-minded public servant that has spent her adult life serving the common good and making the world better for all. She’s a candidate we can all be proud of and thankful for.
Jud Lawrie
Essex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.