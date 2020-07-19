I feel like we are being controlled by the sum of our virtual realities. I grew up in an era where we marched against an undeclared, unjust Vietnam war. I saw and heard how song could influence political change through folk singers like Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary. The Pentagon papers were actually true and the press was for the most part unbiased. Martin Luther King Jr. led peaceful marches for equality. And television helped society for the better by showing the folly of prejudice through the brilliant writing of Norman Lear creator of “All in the Family”. Today these tv show reruns are wrongly blacklisted.
I felt that my generation conquered the scourge of systemic societal prejudice. And when I see authority using its power to trample the civil rights of another human, I want to see justice weighed upon that authoritative figure. When I see an unlawful perpetrator, I see a lack of character, not a stereotypical nationality. So how did we regress as a society? The answer doesn’t lay in our DNA but in what we are taught through our leaders, educators, fake news and what passes as relevant social media. Music no longer has a social conscience and the art and intelligence of a song has evolved into the lowest common denominator of vocal insults and instrumentation consisting of pressing buttons in a computer program. Prejudice is learned and unfortunately it has become a powerful tool to leverage the needs of a few that seek nefarious agendas.
Whether we realize it or not, we as a society, are being programmed and manipulated. We see it when [the] lady walking her dog in the park calls the police suggesting that a black man is threatening her for asking to leash her dog. I know I’ve seen black villains in movies with a gold tooth that looked like this man. I’ve seen serial killers in movies that are schizophrenic but most mentally ill people are victims of violence. We are entrusting virtual reality to dictate our fears more than the actual reality of the moment. The more we see stereotypes being portrayed in Hollywood, social media, MTVs etc. we will be programmed by the association being portrayed, especially when its sensationalized. Parents need to police what their children are viewing and what they’re being taught in school because it has a profound effect on their moral values. And when moral values become eroded by drug addition, unemployment and single parent households or by parents who are abdicating their responsibility, the future generation becomes infected.
Progressive politicians get elected by promising to be the champion for the victim and their grievances. But when our elected officials reward their votes through condolences and social programs the more incentive there will be to participate and be portrayed as victims. Political progressivism policies may have had good intentions but in reality, only serve to keep the population subservient and dependent on government handouts for survival. When do the Bernie Sanders, the Patrick Leahys, the Peter Welchs, the David Zuckermans and the Marybeth Redmonds of our electorate finally say these over the top “protests” that produce violence and destruction are not justified. Their silence is deafening. One begets the other and is the reason why I have decided to freeze out all democrat progressives the next time I find myself in the voting booth.
Ron Coppola