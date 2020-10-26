Diane Clemens, in her response to my letter, does not address the main issue regarding Village assets and liabilities. But she does ask a very good question: “What do you want to see of this community ten years from now?”
I want to see a vibrant, urban culture in Essex Junction and, right next door, a TOV that is 7 times the area of the Village and mostly rural, with incentives to produce food locally and maintain open areas accessible to all.
I want to see the two historically-connected communities working together, sharing what makes sense to provide those services cost effectively. I want to see each community's population determining its own culture and priorities instead of another’s.
What will merger accomplish? Merger as currently proposed won’t put “this bickering” to rest, as Diane suggests. The current Village merger plan allows for initial Village dominance on the new Selectboard. The resulting “culture change” on the Selectboard is something both George Tyler and Elaine Haney promised just days ago.
Ken Signorello
