A YES result in the March 3rd election would increase the size of the Selectboard from five to six members, in order to provide equal representation to both the Village and the Town-Outside-The-Village (TOV).
Our internet research shows that in 2017 the TOV had 137 more people than the Village. If you like percentages, that shows the difference to be 0.64%. We feel safe in stating the populations are roughly equal.
We have no argument with a Selectboard of four, six or eight select-people, and six falls right in the middle of those numbers.
There is another reason to like "six". Six means that within three years every Selectboard member, two at a time, must stand for reelection once. So, if you made a mistake in electing a dud, in three years you get a chance to elect someone new.
Some people have questioned what would happen to a Selectboard motion that resulted in a tie vote. Have no fear, we will not have to wiggle and squirm our way to some new procedure. Roberts Rules of Order handles that situation very succinctly, "The motion fails." Leading us to think, "Time for negotiation."
Sounds pretty neat to us as well as pretty democratic.
Carl & Ellie Potter