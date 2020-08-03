This political season has cheers, fears, and anxiety in spades but at the local level, things are looking up. We have a truly exceptional candidate running for reelection to represent us in the Vermont House, Lori Houghton.
I’ve known and worked with Lori for 18 years and can assure you, she is the real deal. Lori is a unique community leader. Her website, www.lorihoughton.com, clearly indicates why she is running.
Hardly a passive bystander, Lori meticulously digs into the details and makes informed decisions based on logic and analysis rather than questionable partisan objectives. Her aim is consistently focused on long-term public benefit illustrated by her 8 year tenure as an Essex Junction Trustee, her work with Heart and Soul of Essex; founding and working for years on Five Corners Farmers Market; publishing a community services brochure for Essex; organizing the fabulous Gather at The Table event and more. All of this on top of serving working full time and raising a child!
We deserve and need proven, passionate, positive and energetic representation for the people of Essex Junction. Things are indeed looking up. Check out the Lori Houghton website above and join me in voting for a tenacious leader who’s in our corner, working for the people and community of Essex Junction.
Bridget Meyer