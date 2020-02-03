On March 3 Essex residents will have the chance to vote on a proposed charter revision that would increase the Town Selectboard from five to six members, three of whom would be elected from the Village and three from the Town outside the Village. Here’s why I’m planning to vote “no” on the proposal.
1. On contentious issues a Selectboard with an even number of voting members representing different constituencies isn’t likely to function well.
Although I’m new to Essex – I moved here from Connecticut last summer – in my former community I served in elective municipal office for 34 years, 22 of them on a six-member Board of Finance. The Board was responsible for putting together the annual operating and capital budgets for the town and the schools, so there was a number of issues that regularly came up during our deliberations. Often these resulted in repeated 3-3 votes, split between Board members who felt funding should be expanded and those who wanted to limit spending. I’d like to say this caused us to explore new options, as proponents of the charter change suggest. It didn’t. Instead it became a question of one side outlasting the other: the deadlock was usually resolved when one member, tiring of the debate and wanting to go home, would change his or her vote.
The problem of an even number of votes is likely to be exacerbated by each member feeling he or she represents a particular constituency to the exclusion of the Town as a whole. Board of Finance members were elected at large and still had a hard time reaching consensus.
The proponents of the charter change accurately point out that the Essex Westford School District board has an even number of members: four from the Village, four from the Town Outside the Village and two from Westford. The Westford members, though, have only a half vote each so in total there’s an odd number (nine) of possible votes on the board.
2. This proposal is premature and distracts from the core question we’ll decide in November: whether the Village and TOV will merge.
This November we’ll vote on whether or not the Town and Village will merge. If the vote approves merger the next step would be a charter change to address changed governance. If the vote does not approve, we’re presumably back to the status quo, at which point we may want to consider whether or not – and if so how - to change the Town charter. Either way the decision on the proposed merger needs to be made first.
3. The proposed charter change lacks enough detail to understand its real impact.
Take equal representation for example. Right now the populations of the Village and the TOV are about equal. Over time they’re likely to change relative to one another, resulting in skewed representation based on the line that would be established in the proposal. Proponents note that independent commissions usually resolve these issues by reapportioning, but if the districts vary from the Village/TOV line doesn’t that fly in the face of the stated purpose of the proposed change?
4. Are there qualified candidates interested in filling an additional Selectboard seat?
Filling positions on local boards is tough in general – and being on the Selectboard is a demanding task. There are year round regular meetings to attend in addition to potential task force assignments, not to mention the constant preparation required to be a productive representative of the Town’s residents. Are there folks willing to step up?
5. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
Because of my interest in municipal government I’ve been attending Selectboard meetings, including the day-long budget session in January. At no time have I been able to detect favoritism directed to the Village or to the TOV by any Board member; in fact from comments and actions at meetings it’s not possible, for me at least, to tell who lives in which part of Essex.
A final thought. Whatever your feeling about the proposed charter change, please vote on March 3. This is an important decision for the future of our community – don’t let someone else make it for you.
Dave Kilbon