I’m voting for Tanya Vyhovsky because she cares about people. As the global pandemic bore down on Vermont, Tanya spent hours organizing to make sure that people in Essex who needed help got help. She found and organized volunteers. She spread the word about community resources. She picked up food and delivered it to people and places in need.
We need this kind of compassionate and immediate response in our government. Tanya will organize, mobilize, and listen in order to meet the needs of our community. She is thoughtful, kind, and compassionate. She’s also a doer. She won’t stand-by and wait for things to happen. She makes them happen. And she encourages and empowers everyone to get involved.
I’m voting for Tanya because I know she’ll work relentlessly for the well-being of everyone in our community. I’m voting for Tanya because she’s committed to building a Vermont that works for everyone. You can learn more at www.tanyavforvt.com.
Missie Thurston
