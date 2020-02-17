I just cast my early vote yes for the petitioned even numbered selectboard district rep charter change and am very excited by the very real possibility of achieving district representation.
I grew up in the Village and now live in the Center. I have learned from many, that generally, a very different experience exists for Center residents than for Village folks. As a Village resident growing up, I think one reason we never really took issue with the selectboard being Center resident dominant for all those years was because we had our own Trustees to serve our Village needs.
Now that the town selectboard is Village resident dominant combined with Village Trustee representation, it is apparent that district representation would help ensure equitable taxation along with equitable service distribution for both the Village and the Center. As the merger charter plan stands now, if the new board chooses not to make district representation permanent, it will return to an all at large rep model potentially creating inequitable representation in the future. We have a lot of development goals planned for both the Village and the Center so makes sense to make this change now.
Our population is approximately 23k, the second most populous incorporated area in the state. The recent merger plan spotlights our need for district representation, not because the current board is not trying their best to be equitable, simply because governance is more effective and efficient when it comes from the people it serves. Living in areas you represent provides much greater insight to impacts of board decisions and leads to more inclusive solutions for those parts of the communities.
I recently spoke to a school board member who shared that their current equal rep model is working quite well. It is good to know the equal rep model is tested and working for our community. Would love to get this passed, send it on up to the state legislature and see if we can make this charter change happen.
I urge all to vote yes March 3rd.
Lorraine Zaloom