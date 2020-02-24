We sure have a lot of creative people in Essex!
They come from all over, but tend to be aspiring politicians, when it comes to brainstorming ways to try to discredit a new means of cooperation.
The Fair Representation Charter Change will remedy the current lopsided representation on our un-even-numbered Selectboard.
Offering 3 representatives each to the Village and Town-outside-the-Village areas of Town will empower both and build a bridge between them.
However, those who benefit from boardroom bullying and the status quo are working hard to convince you otherwise.
They sense equal representation will mess up their plans for total town takeover, so they’re “grasping at straws here”, admits SB Chair Elaine Haney, to try to get you to question this lawful and logical proposal.
Know this: Without equal teams, a fair merger proposal can never be negotiated and, therefore, will be difficult to pass at the polls in November.
Right now, the Village is negotiating a Town merger plan with itself!
One small problem: The Village needs TOV residents to pay for their merger tax shift. You’d think the TOV would have more than zero reps seated at that table by now, to help work out a deal. In fact, the public has strongly requested the same for several years running. The tone-deaf Selectboard can neither hear the people nor perceive the poor optics of their one-sided discussions.
Let’s forge a new way forward, with equal voices at the table.
Recognize that equal teams on a level playing field are how Essex can move ahead as one community, and join us in voting YES.
More information on the 3 + 3 Charter Change – as well as responses to the latest disinformation – may be found at www.Fairness1st.org.
Irene Wrenner