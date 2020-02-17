Before us in March is a proposal that asks us to create divisions in our town and village. It solves no problems and in fact will very likely create issues. We see in our country deep divides. In fact, wherever a line is drawn, a division is created. And even in our state where we hear pleas for “civil discourse” we see divisiveness. Our current select board is voted in to represent ALL of us. And history has shown that for the most part that has happened. Don’t let a few people with agendas of their own fool you. Lets not try to “fix” something that is not broken. Please vote NO.
Walt Lange