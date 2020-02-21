VOTE! The March 3rd election is important for the United States and the Town of Essex. For our country, Vermont is participating in the selection the next President of our country as part of the “Super Tuesday” primary. For the Town of Essex, we have the election of the moderator and two Select Board members, improvements in the County water delivery infrastructure (CWD bonds) and a Charter change proposal that would add another member to the Select Board and create two distinct groups of Board members and voters (those inside the Village borders and those outside).
I urge you to VOTE and vote NO on the Charter change. My family has lived in Vermont since 1967 and in Essex since 1996. I have volunteered my time in multiple county, town and neighborhood services, committees or boards. My fellow volunteer members of all those groups have been serious, open minded and generally trying to do the best possible job while away from work and family, independent of their position or location in the community. Also over this time, the number of people willing to run for formal office and volunteer has decreased.
I view the proposed change to the Town Charter as an attempt to divide, when in this Country we need to work together on common problems.
John Patrick Brennan