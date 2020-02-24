The Town of Essex Select Board consists of 5 members elected at-large, throughout the town. Currently 3 of the members live in the village-part-of-the-town and two from outside this area. Weather true or not this can seem as a geographical imbalance of representation. To be clear, in the past ratio also has been the reverse.
I am very much in favor of more balance to our town’s representational structure; but not the proposed 3/3 that is on the March 3 ballot. I believe it may make things worse; an even number board, with half from the two “different areas” of the town, may only be more inclined to be partisan in their votes. So, what is the answer to this issue?
For most of the past year there has been a very significant process in the town to correct this imbalance. In November, we will be voting on a proposal to change representation to be more balanced as part of reuniting the old two areas of the town into One Essex. We can and should wait for this opportunity to get a simpler and better structure for town representation. I urge a ‘No’ vote on this measure.
Michael Sullivan