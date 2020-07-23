The August 11th Primary Election is just weeks away, and this year we have the opportunity to re-elect State Representative Lori Houghton as our voice in Montpelier. I am proud to support Lori’s re-election and hope you will join me when you cast your ballot.
I’ve been fortunate to serve with Lori since the voters elected us to the State House in 2016. Through our time in the House, her commitment to Essex Junction has always been front and center. Lori’s deep knowledge of local needs makes her a powerful advocate for neighbors. She understands how to build consensus and deliver for Vermonters.
In her first term, Lori was assigned to the House Health Care Committee and quickly became a trusted and respected member of the body. The Speaker of the House next appointed Lori to serve as Ranking Member of the House Health Care Committee. This position makes Lori a senior member of the legislature.
Neither Lori nor I knew that we’d be called upon to serve Vermont during a global pandemic. Through the spring and summer, Lori has risen to the challenge and worked tirelessly to provide support to neighbors. She has been a central figure who has guided Vermont’s health care response to the pandemic. Her work has garnered acclaim from her colleagues and from health care professionals who count on steady, strong leadership. Most importantly for Essex residents, it has benefited our community and provided aid to those in need.
The Coronavirus crisis is far from over. In the months and years ahead, it will take strong, committed leaders like Lori to help us recover. For Essex Junction voters, Lori Houghton is the clear choice for our community. Please join me in casting your vote to re-elect Lori as our State Representative.
Rep. Dylan Giambatista