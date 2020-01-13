We New Englanders know that history repeats.
Remember “No taxation without representation”, the rallying cry of the American Revolution?
There’s a lot more to that story, but this sentiment resonates in present-day Essex.
Fair representation is part of what makes a democracy work.
Voting YES for equal representation in the Village and Town-outside-the-Village is an example of democracy in action.
Our school district first implemented this model several years ago. It’s worked just fine, so why the hue and cry now about doing the same thing for the Selectboard?
When more than 1,000 voters sign a petition to put such a charter change on the ballot, I sense a lot of support for an equal balance of power between the two constituencies, whose populations are very similar.
As our Selectboard struggles to devise a merger plan that provides something for everyone, it seems counterproductive for leadership to push back against fairness.
Could it be that Village-based pooh-bahs are having a little too much fun controlling not just the Village but also the Town’s affairs?
It would be wise for all to remember what happened in Boston.
We don’t have ships and we don’t have tea, but we have the right and the will to insist on equality.
It would also be prudent to recall how it felt to have the Town Selectboard dominated by non-Village residents, which happened for many decades.
Let’s end the lopsided nature of our at-large, five-member system and even it up with three-and-three.
Join me, a long-time Village resident, in voting YES for equal representation via the charter change on March 3.
Dawn McGinnis