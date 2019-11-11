Wait, What?
Gaslight is a 1944 psychological-thriller film staring Ingrid Bergman, Charles Boyer, Joseph Cotten, and 18-year-old Angela Lansbury. It’s an oldie but oh, so relevant.
The film is about a man who tries to convince his wife and others that she is insane by slowly manipulating small elements of her environment and insisting that she is mistaken, misremembering, or delusional when she points out these changes.
Politicians are masters of this technique. It can be an innocent mislabeling or omission of some fact, but sometimes it’s more deliberate. We are all susceptible and must be on alert.
In Elaine Haney’s “Possible impacts of merger” (Nov 5, 2019), she attempts to gaslight the community into believing Village taxes vs TOV taxes are unequal.
She does this by using the term “Equitable taxation” even after I have reminded the Selectboard and Governance Subcommittee that taxes paid are taxes voted for, nothing unequal about them.
Consequently, I must presume Ms. Haney chose this term deliberately to convince Village residents their high taxes are due to the TOV not paying its fair share. This term can gaslight TOV residents too, by guilting them into believing they have been getting a free, unequal ride and need to pay up.
Neither is true! Village residents attending Village annual meeting are responsible for the Village taxes they pay, no one else.
Village taxpayers have demonstrated their political muscle by turning out at Town Meeting and voting to fund the Village fire truck beyond what was originally agreed upon. So, if Village residents want lower taxes, they can show up and vote as they have in the past.
Haney says, “Under merger, taxation would be adjusted.” A new gaslighting term: “adjusted”! Fact: 58% of $3.6 million would be tax-shifted from Village taxpayers to TOV taxpayers. That is what “adjusted” translates to.
Notice where tax-shifting is on Ms. Haney’s list of seven “Possible impacts of merger”: last! Shouldn’t it be first, considering it was the top reason given to support or oppose merger from the second survey? Ms. Haney feels the survey results reflect the entire community, based on her comments at the last Joint Selectboard/Trustee Meeting on October 29. So why is it last?
I’ve only focused on what I believe is the most important impact of merger, Tax Shifting. I urge anyone reading Ms. Haney’s opinion pieces and any future letters espousing merger benefits, ask yourself these questions: Can this benefit be gained without merging? Can this benefit actually be delivered without raising costs? Are there adverse side effects?
From psychologytoday.com: 11 warning signs you are being gaslighted by someone:
- They tell blatant lies.
- They deny they ever said something, even though you have proof.
- They use what is near and dear to you as ammunition.
- They wear you down over time.
- Their actions do not match their words.
- They throw in positive reinforcement to confuse you.
- They know confusion weakens people.
- They project their behavior onto you.
- They try to align people against you.
- They tell you or others that you are crazy.
- They tell you everyone else is a liar.
When it comes to merger, keep this list handy to check for gas.
Ken Signorello