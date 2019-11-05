When it comes to taxes in Essex there are two perspective. When I speak to Village residents, I always hear that taxes are too high. To the point where some feel they must move away. Even within the Village I get two reasons taxes are too high: 1) The Village over spends or 2) the portion of Village property taxes that goes to the Town is redundant of services the Village provides and there is no value gained in return.
When I speak to Town-Outside-The-Village residents about taxes they also say taxes are high enough and are not eager to pick up the tax-shift merger will create. Either because they did not vote for those taxes/services or are not interested in the already limited Village services they’d get access to.
How does merger make all this better?
Last week I read Elaine Haney’s prediction that the identifying features of the Village and Town, as a goal of merger, will not change. I wonder how she can make this promise.
Put yourself in the shoes of a future Selectboard member of a merged town when confronted with a $70,000 unexpected repair for one of the libraries or pool. What would be the fiscally responsible thing to do be when your constituents are clamoring for lower taxes?
I do agree there are two ways to look at things, while we are two. Over time, that will get harder, if we are one.
Ken Signorello