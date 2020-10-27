I believe, all that a Town Outside the Village resident has to do, is look at two different visions of what the Essex Plan is, depending on where you live. No one is going to change your allegiance to your cultural identity that you contribute to, in your part of town. Call it divisive, if you like. Town outside of the Village Planning Commission Members, with support from nearby neighborhoods, are banking on our vision of the Town Plan, that we would like see, The ETC Next Plan; an area we walk in, protect, develop environmentally, and build out fiscally. We have no desire to tell Village residents how to organize their vision of a Village Plan, but invite you to join us, as we welcome you to enjoy the historical, mixed use, outdoor recreation friendly, connected neighborhoods, and environmental conscious walkable community that we see for our future.
You are correct, in that we are not interested in having to repair failing infrastructure in an area of town that we do not frequent. I believe it’s time to look at other alternatives to respecting each other separately, before coming together. We can agree to disagree on how important our culture is to us, should it differ between Town Outside the Village and the Village of Essex Junction.
Patty Davis
