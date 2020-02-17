I am writing in support of the governance recommendations recently generated by a subcommittee comprised of representatives from the Village and the Town.
This group has been working on this phase of the project for over two and a half years, and during that time they reviewed a dozen different local governance options and then ranked them according to 17 different criteria. They received feedback from hundreds of citizens, and I believe they have come up with a plan that complies with the law while allowing for future alterations if we the people so desire.
This plan calls for a unified charter model that creates a new Town charter. It integrates the Town and Village operating budgets, and it provides for two transitional periods, the first for five years, the next for twelve.
I believe that this is a plan that creates a board with diverse perspectives, with board members who represent the whole community. And as someone who lives outside the Village, I believe it responds to our needs and concerns and gives us an even stronger voice.
One additional plus is that it would consolidate all voting, including for the school budget, in one day, and allow for absentee ballots, something I believe we all want.
I thank the members of this subcommittee who dedicated likely hundreds of hours to this work, and I commend them for the final product since I believe it will bring us together as a stronger community. I urge my fellow citizens to vote Yes when it is put on the ballot in November.
Mark Redmond